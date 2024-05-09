Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Fiserv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.2 %

FI opened at $153.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day moving average of $139.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

