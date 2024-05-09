MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,805.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $22.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,694.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,036. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,501.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,549.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 7.17%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

