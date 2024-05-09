Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,274 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Medtronic by 69.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 109,325.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,833 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 236,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,979. The company has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.69. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

