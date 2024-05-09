MDA (TSE:MDA) Stock Price Down 7.9%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.43 and last traded at C$13.72. Approximately 227,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 220,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MDA from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MDA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

MDA Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.78.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.18. MDA had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of C$205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDA Ltd. will post 0.6618445 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. MDA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.01, for a total value of C$1,500,660.00. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

