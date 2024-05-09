McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $630.00 Price Target at UBS Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $620.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $569.86.

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $552.03. The stock had a trading volume of 131,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,359. The business’s 50 day moving average is $531.17 and its 200-day moving average is $493.81. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 52 week low of $373.28 and a 52 week high of $566.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

