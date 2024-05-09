Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 369,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,015,000 after buying an additional 150,748 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 105,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,676,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 36,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $101.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

