Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 434 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRC. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,125,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,900,000 after buying an additional 182,246 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,472,000 after purchasing an additional 821,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 925,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,820,000 after purchasing an additional 108,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 617,084 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 798,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,747,000 after buying an additional 51,683 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

California Resources Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.03. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

