Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 292 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other news, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 4,798 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $252,374.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $464,056.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $252,374.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $192,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,145 shares of company stock valued at $20,074,491. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

