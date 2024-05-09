Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCBI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

United Community Banks Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.