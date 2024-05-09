Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.93 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Manitowoc stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. 38,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.05. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.