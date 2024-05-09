Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.93 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.
Manitowoc Stock Performance
Manitowoc stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. 38,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.05. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
