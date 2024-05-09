Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $697.83 million during the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LOIMF opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Loomis AB has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

