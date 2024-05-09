LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $47.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RAMP. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $32.26 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -146.64 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

