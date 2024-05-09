Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.99.

Shares of LEV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 141,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,865. The firm has a market cap of $225.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.12. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.39 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. Analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lion Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

