Lincoln National Corp Trims Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Kaye Capital Management boosted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of QJUN stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

