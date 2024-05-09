Lincoln National Corp Sells 743 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $251.61 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.85 and a 200-day moving average of $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.74.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

