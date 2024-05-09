Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,502,000 after buying an additional 1,275,986 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,316,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,479 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,209,000 after acquiring an additional 327,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 902,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 953,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,910,000 after buying an additional 230,315 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JCPB stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.15.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

