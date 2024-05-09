Lincoln National Corp Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

