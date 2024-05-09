Lincoln National Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.86 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

