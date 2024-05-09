Lincoln National Corp Has $1.27 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $102.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $83.61 and a 1-year high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

