Lincoln National Corp Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

F stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

