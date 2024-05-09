Lincoln National Corp Has $1.19 Million Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 133.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,544,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,524,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 136,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.