Lincoln National Corp Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,105 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 62,937 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 220,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,166,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

