Lincoln National Corp Buys 6,583 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KJUL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS KJUL opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $141.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

