Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Lowered to $79.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 1.3 %

Light & Wonder stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $161,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $161,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

