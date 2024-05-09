Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Leslie’s stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $865.35 million, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

