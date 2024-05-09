LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,558,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $76.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 94.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,470,000 after buying an additional 55,895 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 17.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 165,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

