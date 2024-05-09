Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases 215,400 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,041 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 215,400 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Archrock worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 481,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 76,081 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Archrock by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of Archrock stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.22. 93,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,394. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.52%.

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.