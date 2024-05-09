Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,821,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,265 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Johnson Controls International worth $220,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after buying an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 189.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,790 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,944,000 after purchasing an additional 618,920 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,768,000 after purchasing an additional 618,120 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 155.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,014,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 617,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,930 shares of company stock worth $496,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

