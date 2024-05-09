Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Joby Aviation’s revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 3.3 %

JOBY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,338. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $34,714.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,755.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $91,147.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $34,714.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,755.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,610 in the last ninety days. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

