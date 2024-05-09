iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $155.30 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.92 and its 200-day moving average is $147.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

