iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 223.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 7,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after acquiring an additional 235,317 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,443,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $107.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

