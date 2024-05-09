iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,355,000 after buying an additional 2,209,156 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,768 shares in the last quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,350,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,892,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

