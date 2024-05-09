iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Cut by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

