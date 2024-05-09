iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Position Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 685.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $101.11 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $114.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.84.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

