Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 9th (COMP, CRSP, GILT, IONQ, LEGN, MEG, PDSB, PTGX, RNAC, SANA)

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 9th:

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.