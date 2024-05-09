International Seaways, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.31 Per Share (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for International Seaways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will earn $8.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.46. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $9.33 per share.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Seaways from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.05.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.27%.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 16,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $844,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,846 shares of company stock worth $3,074,618. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

