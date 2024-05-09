Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Intel were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.09. 44,519,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,536,754. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.62.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

