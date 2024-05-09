Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells 13,200 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $106.79 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $108.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average is $98.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

