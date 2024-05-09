Insider Buying: Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 3,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,607.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Juan Miguel Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 16,079 shares of Herbalife stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $151,142.60.

Herbalife Stock Performance

NYSE HLF opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the first quarter worth $105,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

