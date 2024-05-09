InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

InflaRx Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of IFRX opened at $1.20 on Thursday. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in InflaRx by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 109.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 84,897 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

