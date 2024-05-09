InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
InflaRx Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of IFRX opened at $1.20 on Thursday. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.26.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx
InflaRx Company Profile
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InflaRx
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.