Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.60.

Ichor Price Performance

ICHR traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $37.74. 17,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Ichor has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In related news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth about $225,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ichor by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ichor by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the first quarter worth $1,353,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

