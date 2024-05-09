Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Trading 16.2% Higher

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.90 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.71 ($0.13). 631,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,697,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.22 ($0.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.28) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £77.70 million, a P/E ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

