HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $650.00 at Mizuho

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.56.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Down 4.2 %

HUBS opened at $589.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.79. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.