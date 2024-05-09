HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Daryl Hodges Sells 108,500 Shares of Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) Director Daryl Hodges sold 108,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$29,295.00.
HPQ Silicon Price Performance
Shares of HPQ opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.71. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$86.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.
About HPQ Silicon
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HPQ Silicon
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Arm’s Earnings Stumble Could Create A Golden Entry Point
Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.