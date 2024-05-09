Hi Line Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.8% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $29,665,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $63.91 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

