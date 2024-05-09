Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of HRTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. 267,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,171. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $433.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.73. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

