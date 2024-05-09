HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ArriVent BioPharma

Shares of AVBP stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArriVent BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.