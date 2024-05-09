GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT Raised to $2.75 at Roth Mkm

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut GrowGeneration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of GRWG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 254,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,272. The stock has a market cap of $171.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.03 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 850,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 650,692 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 42.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 515,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 152,929 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 451.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 119,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

