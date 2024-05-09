Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

GO has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

NASDAQ GO opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.44 million. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 5,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $142,633.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,992.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $7,848,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 5,522 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $142,633.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,992.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,588 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,577 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.4% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,394,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,091,000 after acquiring an additional 920,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,588,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,049,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,026,000 after purchasing an additional 446,198 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

