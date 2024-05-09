Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Green Dot Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $361.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Green Dot from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $649,754.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Green Dot news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $649,754.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

